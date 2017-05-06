Flooded Big Muddy leads near record-setting catfish into family's yard

Standing on a busted levee with water levels rising by the minute, Kacey Proctor watched as water headed toward his childhood home, where his mother still lives.
Standing on a busted levee with water levels rising by the minute, Kacey Proctor watched as water headed toward his childhood home, where his mother still lives.
On Friday, May 5, around 5:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 1 dispatch received a call from a transit bus driver, reporting an assault on the bus on Silver Court in Graves County.
On Friday, May 5, around 5:30 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 1 dispatch received a call from a transit bus driver, reporting an assault on the bus on Silver Court in Graves County.
Officials with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department received notice Friday from FEMA that they were awarded a 2016 Assistance to Firefighters Grant.
Officials with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department received notice Friday from FEMA that they were awarded a 2016 Assistance to Firefighters Grant.
The Mississippi River has crested in Cape Girardeau, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The Mississippi River has crested in Cape Girardeau, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.
Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.