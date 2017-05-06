Mississippi Co., MO inmate dead after apparent altercation with jail authorities

A Mississippi County inmate has died after he allegedly became unruly and unmanageable with authorities Friday night.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
It’s spring. That means farmers market season is officially here. We’ve put together when and where you’ll find your fresh veggies and other unique finds.
A store owner has been charged after deputies in Calloway County, KY responded to a shoplifting call and a report of shots fired on the afternoon of Friday, May 5th.
A Wayne County, Missouri man is shaken up, but alive, after being caught in flash floods over the weekend.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
After 57 years in operation, Gander Mountain is going out of business and closing all of its locations nationwide.
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.
Now-fired Texas police officer free on bond in shooting death of teen who was leaving party.
