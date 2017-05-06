Mississippi Co., MO inmate dead after apparent altercation with jail authorities

A Mississippi County inmate has died after he allegedly became unruly and unmanageable with authorities Friday night.

According to Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker, officials tried to restrain the inmate.

The inmate then collapsed and was rushed to a hospital in Sikeston where he later died around 9 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in Farmington.

Parker said the Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating.

