Kentucky State Parks have a Mother's Day idea for all to enjoy

Give mom a break this Mother’s Day with a buffet at a Kentucky State Park. The Kentucky State Parks will be offering a Mother’s Day buffet Sunday, May 14, at its resort parks.

The menu includes salad bar, fruit, cheese, roast beef, roast pork with apple dressing, chicken and dumplings, fried catfish and hush puppies, vegetables and desserts.

The buffet will start at 11 a.m. and closing times will vary by park.

General Butler State Resort Park will seat guests at 11:30 a.m., 1, 2:30, 4 and 5:30 p.m..

The adult price is $19.50 plus tax; $9.50 plus tax for children ages 6-12 (drink included).

The resort parks all have gift shops. Visit a state park gift shop for unique Kentucky handcrafted items.

Kentucky State Park gift cards are also available at parks and make excellent gifts.

For more information about Kentucky State Parks, visit www.parks.ky.gov.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.