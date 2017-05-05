Perry Co., IL Emergency Management establishes disaster resource hotline

The Perry County Emergency Management Agency has established a disaster resource hot line for any residents residing in Perry County, Illinois that have been affected by the recent flooding.

If you have been affected by the recent flooding persons are encouraged to call and speak with a representative.

Information will be gathered in order to adequately perform thorough damage assessments of the affected homes.

Additional resources are also available to affected persons through Facebook and through email at perrycountyema@gmail.com.

Residents may call the following phone numbers to speak with a representative:

618-201-6854

618-201-6935

