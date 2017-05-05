MO motorcyclist injured in two-vehicle crash in Jefferson Co., IL

A Missouri motorcyclist was injured Friday afternoon in a crash involving another driver in Jefferson County, Illinois.

Preliminary details indicate that Nathan C. Pease, 36, of Kidder, Mo., was traveling south on Interstate 57 at mile post 94 on a motorcycle, while Gerald D. Mullins, 46, of Marion, Ill., was merging onto I-57 from Veterans Memorial Drive in a pickup truck.

Mullins apparently failed to yield the right of way to the through lanes of traffic as he merged and struck the side of Pease's motorcycle, causing it to fall onto its side and ejecting the rider.

Pease, who was wearing a helmet, received major injuries and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was later airlifted to another regional hospital. Mullins was not injured.

Two southbound lanes of I-57 were closed for approximately 30 minutes for crash investigation and scene cleanup. The motorcycle was towed from the scene.

Mullins was cited for failure to yield.

