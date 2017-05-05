Country music artist Loretta Lynn hospitalized after apparent st - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Country music artist Loretta Lynn hospitalized after apparent stroke

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Wikimedia Commons) (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
(KFVS) -

Country music singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

Her Facebook says she is currently under medical care and is responsive, and expected to make a full recovery.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly