McCracken Co., KY officials seeking public's help in finding wanted man

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted in connection to an alleged domestic dispute.

Officials say Joshua A. Neeble, 36, of Calvert City, Ky., was involved in a domestic dispute at a local convenience store in the Reidland area on Friday.

When deputies arrived and attempted to identify Neeble, he ran from deputies into a nearby residential area, where police lost him.

Neeble’s charges consist of fleeing and evading police, reckless driving and two counts of criminal mischief.

If anyone knows of Neeble’s current whereabouts they are asked to contact the McCracken Co Sheriff’s Department or their nearest law enforcement agency.

