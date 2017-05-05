Paducah, KY man injured after tree falls on vehicle while driving

A Paducah man was injured Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his vehicle while driving.

On May 5, 2017 at approximately 12:48 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was sent to the area of the 1900 block of North Friendship Road to investigate an injury crash.

Deputies found that Allen J. Combel Jr., 27, of Paducah, was traveling north on North Friendship Road in the 1900 block with his 2-week-old son at the time of the crash.

As Combel was traveling, a large tree was blown over by the wind, causing the tree to fall on the hood of his vehicle.

Combel was treated and transported by Mercy Regional EMS to an area hospital for non-incapacitating injuries. The child was not injured during the crash.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS, Concord Fire Department, Kentucky Department of Transportation and Jason’s towing service.

The 1900 block of North Friendship Road was restricted to one lane of traffic for approximately 1 hour for the investigation and cleanup of the incident.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.