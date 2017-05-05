Some rivers receding, but Mississippi River remains high

Wappapello Lake overtook the Auxiliary Spillway around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted in connection to an alleged domestic dispute.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A Paducah man was injured Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his vehicle while driving.
On Friday morning, May 5, Union County, Illinois officials were cautiously optimistic that the levee would hold back all of the water.
