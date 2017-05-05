Fallen St. Francois Co. deputy to be honored at State Capitol

Wappapello Lake overtook the Auxiliary Spillway around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted in connection to an alleged domestic dispute.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A Paducah man was injured Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his vehicle while driving.
On Friday morning, May 5, Union County, Illinois officials were cautiously optimistic that the levee would hold back all of the water.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.
Relieved Republicans muscled their health care bill through the House Thursday, taking their biggest step toward dismantling the Obama health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people are injured and deputies were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.
