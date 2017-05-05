Fallen St. Francois Co. deputy to be honored at State Capitol

The name of a fallen St. Francois County Sheriff's deputy will be added to the Law Enforcement Memorial in Jefferson City.

Deputy Paul Clark died on July 4, 2016, about nine months after he was hurt on the job.

Clark stopped a vehicle on Highway 67 near Highway 7 just north of St. Francois State Park on October 27, 2015.

A man in that vehicle, Donald Hornsey, jumped into a truck that was not his and intentionally struck Clark, according to St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock.

Deputy Clark was thrown into a ditch. His back was broken as a result.

Hornsey was arrested after an hours long manhunt.

Deputy Clark died from complications of injuries he suffered after being run over.

He served a total of 18 years as a law enforcement officer.

Clark's name will be added to the memorial on Saturday, May 6, along with St. Louis County Police Department Officer Blake C. Snyder who was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call on October 6.

