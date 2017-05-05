McCracken Co., KY officials arrest Ledbetter woman accused of prostitution

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a Ledbetter, Kentucky woman for alleged prostitution on Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation began after detectives received numerous complaints alleging that Lesley Hensley, 31, was posting online ads for prostitution on the internet.

Detectives found numerous ads that Hensley had posted on the internet. An undercover detective contacted Hensley through the ad. Police say Hensley agreed to have sexual intercourse with the undercover in return for money on Wednesday.

Hensley was arrested after meeting with the detective on the parking lot of a business on Clarks River Road in McCracken County on May 3 at 3:52 p.m.

Hensley has since pleaded guilty to the charge of prostitution and is currently serving a four day jail sentence in the McCracken County Regional Jail.

