Downed tree blocks traffic, damages fiber optic line in Carlisle Co., KY

A downed tree and utility line is blocking KY 877 near Arlington, Kentucky.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the tree brought down a fiber optic line between the one and two mile marker.

It happened around noon on Friday, May 5.

The road will likely be blocked for four to six hours while crews clear the tree and the fiber optic line is repaired.

Keith Todd with KYTC said because of continued high winds and wet soil, drivers should be aware that falling trees will remain a hazard.

