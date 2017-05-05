What to do with all those sandbags after the flood

After the flood, what do you do with all those sandbags?

The Department of Natural Resources says what you should not do is use them in playgrounds, sandboxes, or other areas of direct human contact as the sand may have been exposed to harmful bacteria in floodwater.

Also, they recommend not dumping the sand or sandbag into a waterway.

Sandbags could be used as clean fill material so long as they are subsequently covered with a layer of soil or other structural materials to a depth of at least 12 inches.

Sandbags could also be used as daily cover at permitted sanitary landfills, or stockpiled and used for winter road sand, fill, concrete or mortar sand.

Sandbags may be stored indefinitely in piles so long as local ordinances are observed.

According to the DNR, sand from broken bags should be prevented from eroding into waterways or storm sewers.

If sandbags are emptied of their contents, the bags themselves must be properly disposed of in a permitted disposal facility to reduce the potential for litter problems.

The Department of Natural Resources’ Regional Offices provide field inspections, complaint investigation and front-line troubleshooting, problem solving and compliance assistance on environmental issues and emergencies.

You can contact the Southeast Regional Office in Poplar Bluff at (573) 840-9750.

This office services, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Crawford, Dent, Dunklin, Howell, Iron, Madison, Maries, Mississippi, New Madrid, Oregon, Pemiscot, Perry, Phelps, Pulaski, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Stoddard, Texas, Washington and Wayne counties.

