Sesser, IL man accused of child porn, sexual abuse

A Sesser, Illinois man is accused of child porn and sexual abuse.

Michael L. Hobbs, 40, was charged with two counts of child pornography (class x felonies), two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse (class 2 felonies), one count of indecent solicitation of a child (class 3 felony) and one count of grooming (class 4 felony).

According to Franklin County sheriff's investigators, Hobbs was arrested at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 4.

Investigators said the victim was 15 years old.

His bond was set at $500,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

