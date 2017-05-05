Corps urging boaters, anglers to beware of underwater hazards

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The Perry County, Missouri Sheriff's Department is asking people to use caution on Highway K near Millheim Lane.
A Paducah, Kentucky woman is accused of driving through yards and tearing up property.
The Army Corps of Engineers is telling boaters to beware of hidden underwater hazards from high water while boating near shore on Corps lakes.
On Friday morning, May 5, Union County, Illinois officials were cautiously optimistic that the levee would hold back all of the water.
A California family says they were booted from a Delta flight in a dispute over a seat they bought.
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world on Facebook.
Experts say the change in the House Republican health care bill that helped secure its passage may make little difference in the hunt for affordable coverage for people with pre-existing health problems.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
The Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act was revived by a small change to their plan designed to combat concerns over coverage for those with pre-existing health conditions.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been arrested and charged with the murder of his missing wife.
A young man made a miraculous save after a house fire put five children and his double amputee father in danger.
An airport official says a cargo plane contracted by UPS has gone off the runway and over a hillside at a West Virginia airport.
Charleston Police and the Charleston County Coroner's Office say they are working to identify human remains inside a shoe found at the Charleston Marina on Monday.
A chaotic scene at an apartment complex is under investigation after a fight led to some angry residents using their vehicles as weapons.
