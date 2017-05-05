Corps urging boaters, anglers to beware of underwater hazards

The Army Corps of Engineers is telling boaters to beware of hidden underwater hazards from high water while boating near shore on Corps lakes.

Boaters should go slowly and be extra cautious to avoid objects that would not normally expect in the water.

The Corps said to look for sign posts, picnic tables, table canopies and other structures often found in a campground or picnic area.

You should be aware that floating logs, trees and debris of all sizes could be anywhere in the lake for the next month so. Have an observer in the boat when possible, slow down and always wear a life jacket and use your kill switch.

The Corps said you should be extremely careful at night because obstructions are even more difficult to see.

Officials also urge boat dock owners to check their docks frequently during high lake levels to ensure anchors and cables are securely attached to the dock. Recent high winds and high water have increased the number of cable breaks and loose docks on the lakes.

