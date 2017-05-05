May 8 celebrity birthdays

A Poplar Bluff woman was seriously injured in a crash involving a dead deer in Butler County late Saturday, May 6.
According to a study by WalletHub, Illinois has made the list of one of the best states for working moms.
Former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn plans to unveil his official portrait at a ceremony in Springfield on Monday, May 8.
Kentucky officials are planning to announce how much tourism impacted the state's economy last year.
Illinois State Police say troopers issued more than 1,000 distracted driving citations during a weeklong enforcement campaign.
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.
One person has been shot by an officer in Phenix City, Alabama following a police chase.
Forty-three people are facing a total of 743 indictments in Henrico resulting from a year-plus long investigation into illegal cigarette trafficking resulting in millions of dollars worth of cigarettes, according to Henrico police.
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
With summer quickly approaching, families are beginning to make more outdoor plans, and with those plans comes risks for themselves and their pets.
