Hwy. K in Perry Co., MO open after downed tree; crash

The Perry County, Missouri Sheriff's Department is asking people to use caution on Highway K near Millheim Lane.

The road was blocked but it now open; however, crews are still cleaning up debris.

According to the sheriff's department, there was a tree down blocking both lanes on Friday morning, May 5.

Deputies say there was also a crash.

