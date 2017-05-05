Five things you need to know on 5/5

It's Friday, May 5, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Rain will be on the radar most of the Breakfast Show, but it will be clearing as the day continues until it is all gone around lunch time. It will be chilly, windy and wet for most of the morning drive to work.

Plans this weekend? Take it outside. Temperatures will get into the 70s and it will be mostly dry. There is a possibility of sprinkles in some places but they are slim. It will be breezy on Saturday.

The next chance for rain in the Heartland will be on Thursday.

Making headlines:

It's Cinco de Mayo! Check out this list of essentials on Heartland Weekend to make it the best one yet!

The House passed a bill to repeal "Obamacare" on Thursday and now the measure heads to the Senate.

Officials in Union County, Illinois urged residents living in low-lying areas to voluntarily evacuate. Agencies are monitoring the changing conditions as river levels rise.

