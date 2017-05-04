It's Cinco de Mayo! Celebrate in style with these 7 fiesta essen - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

It's Cinco de Mayo! Celebrate in style with these 7 fiesta essentials.

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS) (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS)
(KFVS) -

It's not your average Friday this weekend, it's Cinco de Mayo!

There are certain foods and your celebration must include. CLICK HERE for a guide to fiesta essentials so you have the best Cinco de Mayo yet.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly