Aguilar's 1st HR, in 100th AB, lifts Brewers over Cards 5-4

Jesus Aguilar's first major league home run broke a seventh-inning tie, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the banged-up St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Thursday night.
Jesus Aguilar's first major league home run broke a seventh-inning tie, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the banged-up St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Thursday night.
The St. Louis Cardinals have clarified their initial statement about tickets to the games during Spring Flood '17.
The St. Louis Cardinals have clarified their initial statement about tickets to the games during Spring Flood '17.
There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.
There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.
Pinch hitters Willson Contreras and Matt Szczur had consecutive two-out RBIs in the sixth inning, helping the Chicago Cubs edge the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Wednesday night.
Pinch hitters Willson Contreras and Matt Szczur had consecutive two-out RBIs in the sixth inning, helping the Chicago Cubs edge the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Wednesday night.