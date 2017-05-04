Paducah, KY police respond after woman drives car into local business

Paducah Police responded to a single-car crash at Well Springs Dermatology, located at 2721 West Park Drive on Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers determined a vehicle had struck the front of the building, damaging the exterior and interior walls.

The operator of the vehicle, Margaret Pope, 84, said her foot slipped off of the brake pedal onto the accelerator.

No one was injured from the incident.

