Union Co. Sheriff: tornado siren will activate for levee breach/flooding situation

People in Union County that live in flood-prone areas should be prepared to evacuate.

That's the word from Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel.

On Friday morning, May 5, leaders there said they are cautiously optimistic that the levee would hold back all of the water, but still want residents to be prepared in case of an emergency.

All levee roads in Union County are closed to public traffic.

On Thursday night, the river measured at 45 feet and rising. It was expected to crest at 48.5 feet.

The Emergency Management Agency director in Union County said sand boils were identified in a specific area west of Wolf Lake on the eastern side of the levee. Those can damage the levee, so they have to be dealt with.

Crews have been working around the clock to stabilize the boils and those efforts appear to have worked.

If there were some sort of levee breach or an emergency flooding situation, the tornado sirens will be activated for a three minute period in the Wolf Lake and Ware area.

If there is an emergency evacuation, Harvel said residents should take their items of personal need. That includes medications and all forms of personal identification.

Officials are so optimistic because the northern river projections were off and it never reached the projection, so they're hoping the same happens here.

After the river crests, the EMA director expected it to stay there for a few days.

Residents were advised on Thursday to seek shelter outside those higher-risk areas before water levels become dangerously high.

Residents were encouraged to contact police or dial 911 in the case of any emergency.

