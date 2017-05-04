Union Co. Sheriff: tornado siren will activate for levee breach/flooding situation

Wappapello Lake overtook the Auxiliary Spillway around 9 a.m. on Monday, May 1.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man wanted in connection to an alleged domestic dispute.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A Paducah man was injured Friday afternoon after a tree fell on his vehicle while driving.
On Friday morning, May 5, Union County, Illinois officials were cautiously optimistic that the levee would hold back all of the water.
According to the affidavit, Megan Sloan left her Facebook logged in on another teacher's computer. That other teacher saw a conversation in which Sloan was talking about selling and using heroin.
Two Evansville parents are facing drug and child neglect charges. Cameron and Holly Reine were arrested Tuesday and are being held in jail without bond.
A mother's Facebook post about fears at the Outlet Mall of Mississippi has created a firestorm of controversy on social media. The shopper thought a stranger wanted to kidnap her 11-year-old child. Yet she did not contact police immediately.
A dangerous bacterial disease has pet owners everywhere worried about the safety of their animals. Potentially deadly to both humans and canines, Leptospirosis is found across the country.
Attorney General Jim Hood announced Friday that nearly 6,000 Mississippians are eligible for federal student loan cancellation.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people are injured and deputies were searching for an armed and dangerous suspect after an incident at a plant in Fountain Inn on Friday morning.
Police in New York City have been looking for a man who beat, robbed and sexually assaulted a German tourist.
