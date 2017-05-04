Union Co., IL officials urging residents to voluntarily evacuate low-lying areas

Officials in Union County, Illinois are encouraging residents in low-lying areas, especially in the Mississippi River bottoms, to consider voluntarily evacuating.

Residents are being advised to seek shelter outside those higher-risk areas before water levels become dangerously high.

Conditions continue to change as river levels rise, and all agencies monitoring these conditions will give additional information as it becomes available.

Residents are encouraged to contact police or dial 911 in the case of any emergency.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.