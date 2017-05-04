Union Co., IL officials optimistic levee will hold back water

On Friday morning, May 5, Union County, Illinois officials were cautiously optimistic that the levee would hold back all of the water.

On Thursday night, the river measured at 45 feet and rising. It was expected to crest at 48.5 feet.

The Emergency Management Agency director in Union County said sand boils are developing on the eastern side of the levee. Those can damage the levee, so they have to be dealt with.

Officials are so optimistic because the northern river projections were off and it never reached the projection, so they're hoping the same happens here.

On Friday morning, crews were working around the clock, checking the levee to make sure it was working properly.

After the river does crest, the EMA director expected it to stay there for a few days.

Residents were advised on Thursday to seek shelter outside those higher-risk areas before water levels become dangerously high.

Residents were encouraged to contact police or dial 911 in the case of any emergency.

