Flooding Disaster declared in Perry County, IL

Perry County Board Chairman James Epplin formally declared a state of disaster exists in Perry County, Illinois.

The declaration was made on Thursday, May 4 after a recommendation from Director of Emergency Management Chuck Genesio after officials responded to a variety of issues caused by extreme weather and flooding over the weekend.

"Local agencies have been working tirelessly since last Friday to ensure public safety and protect property of local residents and maintain critical infrastructure systems," Genesio said.

Several homes in Du Quoin, Pinckneyville and other areas throughout Perry County were affected by the disaster.

According to the Perry County Emergency Management, multiple roads had considerable damage and some continue to stay closed due to flooding and washouts.

Additional flooding is expected over the next 72 hours as well as the possibility of more emergency debris removal of fallen trees due to saturated soil and high wind conditions.

According to the EMA, a thorough assessment of the affected areas is expected to begin next week.

A local declaration of disaster does not guarantee state or federal disaster assistance; however, according to the EMA, it does streamline the process for getting additional emergency resources for the county should they be required.

Emergency management officials will also be working with local elected officials and partner agencies in the coming days to highlight any recovery assistance that may become available to residents who were affected.

