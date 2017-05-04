Donation center open in Poplar Bluff, MO

Many of you responded to the call-to-action and donated your time and even some supplies to flood victims in the Heartland.

If you still want to donate more, a center is now set up in Poplar Bluff, Mo.

The donation center is located at Poplar Bluff Regional South, this is the old hospital building downtown.

Officials are asking for cleanup kits, toiletries and other items to help flood victims.

If you are a flood victim, you can go to the center and get a care package that will include everything you and your family may need.

This center is not only for people in Poplar Bluff, it's for everyone who has been affected by this flood, including southeast Missouri and Arkansas.

Emergency Management Director Robbie Myers said he's amazed by the community support.

"The devastation is very sad, to have to deal with that and it'll break your heart to hear the stories," Myers said. "But on the other side, seeing this community coming together and try to lift everyone up and get everyone back to recovering from this event, it makes us proud to be from this community."

The donation center will reopen from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 5 if you want to donate.

If you are a flood victim and want to pick up a care package, they will start handing those out on Friday, as well.

