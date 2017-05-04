'The Landing' in Van Buren sees significant damage in spring flood

Bedell says they are hoping to have tubing this summer, but it may not be until around July fourth or after. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

While the tourist destination is closed for now – it’s not closed for good. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

The Landing – one of Van Buren’s biggest attractions is closed after high waters damaged much of their buildings. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

The Landing, one of Van Buren’s biggest attractions, is closed after high waters damaged much of their buildings.

While the tourist destination is closed for now, it’s not closed for good.

Owner Tom Bedell said they are moving their restaurant up to their second building, and it should be open in about 10 days.

Bedell is not sure when the rest of the hotel and tubing landing will be open again.

He said it’s not only hard to lose his business, but to see what it’s done to Van Buren.

“The economic impact to Van Buren is going to be enormous. It’s going to be enormous. We totally depend on tourism and this river. It’s hard to even calculate what the impact is going to be, but it’s going to be tremendous," Bedell said.

Bedell said he’s waiting for structural engineers to come out to see what of the building can be saved.

All of their buses and vans were also damaged beyond repair.

Bedell said they are hoping to have tubing this summer, but it may not be until around July 4 or after.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.