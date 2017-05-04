Downed tree pulls down power line in Cape Girardeau

More than 300 people in Cape Girardeau are without power after a fallen tree brought down a power line.

It happened Thursday afternoon on Carolewood Drive near Kage Street.

A crew from Ameren is on the scene along with officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department and firefighters from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

No word on how long it will take to get power restored.

