Former Hamilton Co., IL teacher charged with official misconduct

A former Hamilton County, Illinois high school teacher faces felony charges after allegedly having sexual relations with a student.

According to Hamilton County State's Attorney Justin Hood, on May 2, a grand jury returned a two-count indictment charging Chad Payne with two counts of official misconduct/forbidden act. One of those counts is based on the fact that Payne was a teacher and committed sexual conduct with a student. Hood said the second count is based on a minor consuming or possessing alcohol at Payne's home.

Payne was arrested Thursday morning, May 4 and has already posted bond.

Hood said the investigation started earlier this year when Illinois State Police was called to the high school where Payne was a vocational teacher.

A special school board meeting was held on Friday, April 21. Members of the board voted unanimously to remove Payne from his position.

He is due in court for his first appearance on June 14, 2017.

