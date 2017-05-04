MSHP: drive through high water, get a ticket

Driving through high water is not only dangerous, it could hit you in the wallet, too.

That's according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Sergeant Clark Parrott said troopers will ticket people that drive through high flood water. And those same people are subject to prosecution.

Further, by driving through high water, not only are you putting your life in danger, but you're also putting the lives of first responders in harm's way.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.