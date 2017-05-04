Cape Girardeau PD investigating pedestrian hit and run

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian on Wednesday, May 3.

According to police, it happened in the area of West End and Good Hope. The vehicle appears to be a gold 1990s model Chevrolet Malibu and is missing a back passenger-side hubcap.

Police said the passenger-side front fender also appeared to be a darker gold than the rest of the vehicle.

The vehicle license plate was P337736, which police said is registered to a different vehicle.

The drive of the vehicle at the time of the incident was described as a black male with short hair and approximately 30 years of age.

If you know the whereabouts of the vehicle or the potential owner, you are asked to contact police at 573-335-6621, the anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313, text "CAPEPD" to 847411 or email police@cityofcape.org.

