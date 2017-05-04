Scott County, MO accused of sexually assaulting juveniles

A Scott County man is behind bars, accused of sexually abusing two children.

According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, a detective started working the case on Monday, May 1 after someone reported that Mark Friend, 59, had sexually assaulted two juveniles.

The detective learned the alleged sexual abuse began in May 2015 and lasted through April 2017.

During an interview, Friend allegedly confessed to performing sexual acts with the juveniles.

He faces two felony charges of child molestation 2nd degree-aggravated sexual offense of a child less than 17 years old, five counts of unclassified felony statutory sodomy 1st degree, and three counts of unclassified felony statutory rape.

Friend is being held in the Scott County Jail on $100,000 cash only bond.

