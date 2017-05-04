Missouri lawmakers pass $3.4B in basic aid for K-12 schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have approved a budget plan that would give $3.4 billion in basic aid to public K-12 schools.

The roughly $48 million increase sent to Gov. Eric Greitens' desk on Thursday would mean Missouri meets funding goals called for under state law.

Lawmakers face a Friday deadline to pass a budget for the next fiscal year, which begins in July.

The K-12 education budget passed by the Legislature calls for about $45 million more in basic aid for schools than what was recommended by the new Republican governor, who had asked for a slight increase but not enough to meet funding goals.

Lawmakers also spared money for school busing. Greitens wanted to cut that by about $25 million compared to this fiscal year.

