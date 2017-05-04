Missouri lawmakers pass $3.4B in basic aid for K-12 schools

The Missouri Department of Transportation has officially closed the Mississippi River MO 51 Bridge (Chester Bridge).
Officials with MoDOT report 495 road closures across the state of Missouri, 150 of those are closed due to flash flooding, mostly in southern Missouri.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Some Missouri lawmakers say they are so concerned with federal driver's license requirements that they've been willing to defy federal standards and risk hassles for residents trying to fly or enter military...
The St. Louis Cardinals want their fans in southeast Missouri to know that they have compassion for what you're going through.
