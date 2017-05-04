5 Weakley County students charged in football field vandalism

Five Dresden High School students face vandalism charges in connection with damage to school property and the football field.

Captain Randall McGowan with the Weakley County Sheriff's Department said two students are under 18 and face the charge in juvenile court.

The three other students charged are identified as 18-year-old Hunter Walters of Cottage Grove, 18-year-old Donivon Sawyer of Dresden and 19-year-old Devin Mansfield of Dresden.

According to authorities, Dresden High School leaders discovered the damage on April 29, 2017.

All five students reportedly admitted to causing the damage, McGowan said, and school leaders planned to handle the case in house rather than involve law enforcement.

But, McGowan said the five could not agree on the amount of responsibility each should carry for the damage or who would pay to fix it.

A meeting between investigators and the District Attorney's Office led to the vandalism charge against each student.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.