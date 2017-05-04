A CLOSER LOOK: Here are the best places to watch the Mighty Miss - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

A CLOSER LOOK: Here are the best places to watch the Mighty Mississippi rise

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: cNews) (Source: cNews)
(KFVS) -

The Mississippi River is a mighty force that flows through the Heartland.

Along the way the Great River Road, you'll find several places to take it all in.

CLICK HERE for a closer look at five of our favorite stops that promise sweeping views.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly