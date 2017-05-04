Volunteers needed for sandbagging in St. Mary, MO

There is an urgent need for sandbagging volunteers in St. Mary, Missouri to help keep the Mississippi River from spilling into their town.

Residents of St. Mary have been working together all week in hopes of protecting homes and businesses.

The chief of police in St. Mary released a statement on Facebook asking for the public's help.

