Sandbagging operations underway in St. Mary, MO

There is an urgent need for sandbagging volunteers in St. Mary, Missouri to help keep the Mississippi River from spilling into their town.

Residents of St. Mary are working on Thursday, May 4 today so that the homes and businesses here have a safety net.

The chief of police in St. Mary released a statement on Facebook asking for the public's help.

Volunteers met Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at the St. Mary City Hall, located at 782 3rd Street.

The chief is also hoping that Thursday will be the final day for sandbagging as the Mississippi at Chester is predicted to crest just under 45 feet.

