Downed tree knocks out power line in Cape Girardeau

A crew from Ameren Missouri is working in the 1600 block of Brucher Street in Cape Girardeau after a tree brought down a power line.

Only one home was affected by the downed line.

A crew from Cape Girardeau's Street Department has been called to the scene to clear the tree.

