Downed tree knocks out power line in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Downed tree knocks out power line in Cape Girardeau

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Don Frazier, KFVS) (Source: Don Frazier, KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A crew from Ameren Missouri is working in the 1600 block of Brucher Street in Cape Girardeau after a tree brought down a power line.

Only one home was affected by the downed line.

A crew from Cape Girardeau's Street Department has been called to the scene to clear the tree.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly