Teamwork: departments work together to fill breached levee in Poplar Bluff

A levee breach in Poplar Bluff was no match for the men and women of Poplar Bluff.

According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, officers learned that people in some parts of town did not have sewer service because of the high water level in the Hampton Court area that was hindering the normal operation of a sewage lift station.

Lieutenant Josh Stewart with the police department found a breach in a levee on County Road 605 near County Road 607. Water from the breach was flowing back into the city and was preventing the lift station from activating.

So, after coming up with a plan, members of the Poplar Bluff Police Department, Poplar Bluff Fire Department, Poplar Bluff Street Department, and the Missouri National Guard worked together to sandbag the breach.

Two employees from the Butler County Highway Department brought in a front end loader to help close the breach.

Once the sandbag wall was in place, the water receded and employees were able to put the pumps back in service.

In a post on Facebook, the department wrote, "This endeavor, like many others over the last few days, was another great example of teamwork. You all make us proud to be part of this community."

