Ironton man injured in fiery crash

A fiery crash in Iron County injured a Ironton man on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Highway N, about two-miles North of Pilot Knob around 11:45 a.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Bradley Johnson, of Farmington, for an unknown reason drove his SUV off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The crash caused the SUV to flip and catch fire.

A passenger in the vehicle, 42-year-old Vernon Pouch of Ironton, was injured in the crash.

Pouch was taken by ambulance to a hospital with moderate injuries.

His condition is unknown at this time.

The SUV was reportedly totaled in the crash.

Troopers report both men were not wearing seat belts.

