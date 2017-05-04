May 5 celebrity birthdays

She's a Grammy winning British singer who broke onto the music scene in 2008 with her album "19". Hits like Rolling in the Deep, Someone Like You and Hello have made her one of the best selling recording artists in the world. Adele is 29 today.

He's a British actor who's best known as the current Superman. He's starred in Man of Steel, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and he's slated to be in the Justice League movie which comes out later this year. Henry Cavill is 34 today.

She's an actress who had the role of Topanga on the ABS series Boy Meets World. She reprised the role on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World. Danielle Fishel is 36 today.

He's the host of the reality series River Monsters where he's always after the big fish. Master angler Jeremy Wade is 57 today.

