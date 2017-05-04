This week in music: 1969 Aquarius

Let's step back in time and revisit the psychedelic days of the late 1960's.

This morning we check the music scene from this week in 1969.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Jerry Butler at number five with Only the Strong Survive. It was the biggest chart hit of Butler's career which would go on to top Billboard's R&B chart.

Blood, Sweat & Tears were at number four with You've Made Me So Very Happy. The song was a moderate hit for Motown star Brenda Holloway in 1967. She took it to number 39. But the jazz-rock band Blood, Sweat and Tears had a little more success, taking it all the way to number two.

At number three was The Cowsills with Hair. It was the title song from the 1968 musical. It was the Cowsills most successful single. You might have heard it in the Minions movie a few years back. The minion Stuart hypnotizes the palace guards at the Tower of London and makes them sing the song while stripping to their underwear.

The Isley Brothers were at number two with It's Your Thing. The funk-anthem was the Brothers first hit after leaving the Motown label. The record resulted in a drawn out court battle between the Isleys and Motown who argued that the group recorded the song while still under their Motown contract. It wasn't until 1975 that a court ruled in the Isleys favor.



In the top spot was another hit from the musical Hair. The two song medley of Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In spent six weeks at number one. It was The Fifth Dimension's biggest hit and won two Grammy Awards the following year. Billboard ranks it at number 66 on their all-time Hot 100 chart.

