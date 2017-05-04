This week in music: 1982 Joan Jett

Let's turn back the clock and check out the music scene from the first week of May, 1982.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Rick Springfield at number five with Don't Talk to Strangers. At the time, Springfield had the role of Dr. Noah Drake on the ABC soap opera General Hospital. Don't Talk to Strangers was the 3rd of his five top-ten hits from 1981 to 1984.

It was just a couple of weeks ago, guitarist J.Geils passed away. In 1982, his J. Geils Band was experiencing the peak of its popularity. The title cut from their album Freeze Frame was in the number three spot. It was a follow up to their number one hit Centerfold from earlier in the year.

Two mega-stars from the 1960's and 70's teamed up for a duet holding down the number three position. Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder recorded Ebony and Ivory live in the studio together, but due to schedule conflicts they had to record the video separately. For McCartney, it was his 28th song to hit the top spot on the Hot 100.

A movie theme was in the number two spot. Chariots of Fire was an instrumental by Greek composer Vangelis. It was from the movie of the same name and went on to become a number one hit. To this date it is the only chart topper by a Greek artist.

But in the top spot this week in '82 was a rock anthem of the 80's. I Love Rock 'N Roll spent seven weeks at number one. The song was originally released by a group called The Arrows back in 1975 and was a minor hit. But seven years later it became a monster hit for Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The black and white video was one of the most played videos in the early days of MTV. The song ranks number 56 on Billboard's Greatest Hits of All Time.

