Crash in Wayne Co., MO kills 1

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
WAYNE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Piedmont, Missouri man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 49 in Wayne County on Wednesday, May 3.

According to the MSHP, Willis White, 82, crossed the center line of the road with his car and was hit by an on coming pick-up truck.

White was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the truck was also taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

