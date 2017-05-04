Weather related crash in McCracken Co., KY sends 1 to hospital

A Paducah woman was taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle, weather related crash on Thursday, May 4.

On Thursday at approximately 4:23 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in the 1500 block of Lane Road. The investigation showed that Elizabeth Pittman, 29, of Paducah, was traveling east on Lane Rd, in a 2000 KIA passenger car.

Due to recent rain Pittman hydroplaned on a curve, causing the vehicle to run off of the road and hit a utility pole.

Pittman was transported by Mercy Regional to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Hendron Fire Department, Mercy Regional EMS and Stinnett’s Towing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.