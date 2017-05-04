Contreras, Szczur lead Cubs comeback over Phillies, 5-4

By MATT SCHOCH

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Pinch hitters Willson Contreras and Matt Szczur had consecutive two-out RBIs in the sixth inning, helping the Chicago Cubs edge the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Another rally by Chicago handed a win to Jake Arrieta (4-1), who finished strong after continuing the Cubs' trend of bad first innings. Wade Davis worked the ninth for his seventh save in seven tries after being acquired in an offseason trade with Kansas City.

Maikel Franco got Philadelphia within one with an RBI single in the eighth, but the Cubs bullpen closed the door. Hector Rondon got Odubel Herrera to strike out swinging on a full count to end the inning.

With one out and a runner on second in the ninth, Davis got Andrew Knapp to fly out to center and struck out Tommy Joseph to end the game.

