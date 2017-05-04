Contreras, Szczur lead Cubs comeback over Phillies, 5-4

There are some crazy names in horse racing, and a lot of them will be in this year's Kentucky Derby.
The St. Louis Cardinals want their fans in southeast Missouri to know that they have compassion for what you're going through.
Pinch hitters Willson Contreras and Matt Szczur had consecutive two-out RBIs in the sixth inning, helping the Chicago Cubs edge the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4 on Wednesday night.
The Southeast Missouri State University football team helped sandbag at Red Star Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, May 3.
