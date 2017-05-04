Five things you need to know on 5/4

It's Thursday, May 4, 2017.

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be another cool, rainy day in the Heartland, with most of the Heartland not getting out of the 50s. The rain will stick around most of the day and some areas may see up to another inch of rain. This rain will impact areas that are already experiencing damage from flooding. Most of the Heartland is under a flash flood watch through all of Thursday. It will be windy at times, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. A LOOK AHEAD: The rain will linger into tomorrow. Expect a slight warm-up this weekend.

Flood recovery funds open for several southern MO areas: The Community Foundation of the Ozarks and its affiliate foundations are opening community flood recovery funds for several of the southern Missouri areas most severely affected by this week’s historic flooding.

MoDOT to close Chester Bridge at noon today: The Missouri Department of Transportation anticipates the closure of the Mississippi River MO 51 (Chester Bridge) will be at noon on Thursday, May 4.

Shulkin mulls closing 1,100 'underutilized' VA facilities: Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says his department is seeking to close perhaps more than 1,100 VA facilities nationwide as it develops plans to allow more veterans to receive medical care in the private sector.

Van Buren school likely closed rest of year: Eddie Tipton, the principal of Van Buren High School, said they don't expect to be back in session for the rest of the school year.

All southbound lanes of I-55 closed at the Meramec River: All southbound lanes of Interstate 55 are now closed at the Meramec River south of St. Louis. That portion of the road will likely stay closed for the rest of the week.

