High School District Softball Championship scores - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

High School District Softball Championship scores

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Here are Missouri High School District Championship scores from Wednesday 5/3.

H.S. Softball

Class 1 District Softball Championships

Dist. 1

Portageville-10
NMCC-3

Dist. 2

Kennett-4
Senath-Hornersville-1

Dist. 3

Malden-6
Bernie-2

Oran-3
Scott City-5
Susp-3rd

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • High School District Softball Championship scores

    High School District Softball Championship scores

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 10:25 PM EDT2017-05-04 02:25:58 GMT
    Here are Missouri High School District Championship scores from Wednesday 5/3. H.S. Softball Class 1 District Softball Championships Dist. 1 Portageville-10 NMCC-3 Dist. 2 Kennett-4 Senath-Hornersville-1 Dist. 3 Malden-6 Bernie-2 Oran-3 Scott City-5 Susp-3rd Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    Here are Missouri High School District Championship scores from Wednesday 5/3. H.S. Softball Class 1 District Softball Championships Dist. 1 Portageville-10 NMCC-3 Dist. 2 Kennett-4 Senath-Hornersville-1 Dist. 3 Malden-6 Bernie-2 Oran-3 Scott City-5 Susp-3rd Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • St. Louis Cardinals game postponed

    St. Louis Cardinals game postponed

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 2:51 PM EDT2017-05-03 18:51:21 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    The St. Louis Cardinals have opted to postpone tonight's game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to weather.

    The St. Louis Cardinals have opted to postpone tonight's game against the Milwaukee Brewers due to weather.

  • SEMO football team helps sandbag at Red Star in Cape Girardeau, MO

    SEMO football team helps sandbag at Red Star in Cape Girardeau, MO

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 1:27 PM EDT2017-05-03 17:27:29 GMT

    The Southeast Missouri State University football team helped sandbag at Red Star Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, May 3.

    The Southeast Missouri State University football team helped sandbag at Red Star Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, May 3.

    •   
Powered by Frankly