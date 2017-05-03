Star Wars pinball tournament in Cape Girardeau

To celebrate a day dearly beloved by Star Wars fans, the Coin-Op Cantina is hosting a Star Wars pinball tournament on Thursday, May 4.

Entry is free for first time players and first place will receive a Death Star mini fridge.

The next four places will receive a set of two Death Star ice molds.

Raffle prizes will be given as well, and all proceeds will go to the Star Wars: Force for Change charity.

The event takes place at Coin-Op Cantina on 46 N Main St, Cape Girardeau, Missouri from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

May the 4th be with all participating!

