Tips to stay safe around flood waters

Blue Apron claims “food is better when you start from scratch.” The subscription meal service promises to deliver everything you need to make three meals right to your doorstep, but does it work, and does the company deliver on fresh flavorful food?
The best way to stay safe may seem a little obvious, don't get in the water in the first place. There are tons of things that you can't see in those waters which can cause many health problems.
To celebrate a day dearly beloved by Star Wars fans, the Coin-Op Cantina is hosting a Star Wars pinball tournament on Thursday, May 4.
Three truckloads of bottled water arrived in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, May 3 for those impacted by Spring Flood '17.
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks and its affiliate foundations are opening community flood recovery funds for several of the southern Missouri areas most severely affected by this week’s historic flooding.
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.
